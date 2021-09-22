Exercise, alcohol and food can all be had at the St. Michael Rotary Club’s Cork and Keg 5k and Craft Beer Tasting event Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 601 Central Ave. in St. Michael.
Walk or run at the 5k starting at 11 a.m., then when finished try a craft beer and wine tasting and food trucks. People do not have to participate in the 5k portion. They can go straight to the craft beer tasting and food trucks starting at 10 a.m.
Funds from this event help support Rotary projects including “Beds for Kids,” which has provided over 200 beds to kids in Wright County, college scholarships and class trips, STRIVE educational mentoring, Adopt-A-Highway, Little Libraries and more.
Registration can be found at runsignup.com/Race/MN/SaintMichael/STMARotaryCorkKeg5k. Full registration is $40. Those people under 20, the cost for the 5k is $35. For those just the beer tasting, the cost is $20. Registration ends Sept. 24.
