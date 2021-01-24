Monday, Jan. 11 was the first day of priority registration for spring baseball for residents of Corcoran. The online registration requires residents enter a password that can be found in the Corcoran newsletter or by e-mailing the city’s Recreation Coordinator, Jessica (jchristensenbuck@corcoranmn.gov). Be sure to include an address when requesting the password. Open registration will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 8 a.m. and will allow anyone to register without a password.
Because COVID guidance regarding youth sports is continuously being updated, there might be adjustments leading up to, as well as during, the spring baseball season.
To register, visit the website at corcoranmn.gov/public_services/parks_and_recreation
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.