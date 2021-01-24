Monday, Jan. 11 was the first day of priority registration for spring baseball for residents of Corcoran. The online registration requires residents enter a password that can be found in the Corcoran newsletter or by e-mailing the city’s Recreation Coordinator, Jessica (jchristensenbuck@corcoranmn.gov). Be sure to include an address when requesting the password. Open registration will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 8 a.m. and will allow anyone to register without a password.

Because COVID guidance regarding youth sports is continuously being updated, there might be adjustments leading up to, as well as during, the spring baseball season.

To register, visit the website at corcoranmn.gov/public_services/parks_and_recreation

