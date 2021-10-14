The Corcoran Police Department reported a personal injury accident involving Bruce Eric Gust, a Corcoran resident, Oct. 4 at 7:35 a.m. The accident was located at 23650 Pioneer Trail in Corcoran.
Officer responded to a report of a male party pinned against a tree while operating an ATV. Upon arrival, officers determined party was deceased as a result of his injuries.
Gust was 67-years-old. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner report states cause of death was blunt force injuries of the torso due to the ATV accident.
