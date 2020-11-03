In Corcoran, voters elected a new mayor in the Nov. 3 General Election. Incumbent Mayor Ron Thomas lost to challenger Thomas McKee in his quest for a two-year term. Thomas won 1,501 votes (41.48%) compared with McKee’s 2,103 votes (58.11%)

The regular City Council election featured incumbent Jon Bottema, George Gmach and Manoj Matthew Thomas seeking to fill two seats carrying four-year terms. Victors were Bottema with 1,981 votes (38.33%) and Manoj Thomas with 1,792 votes (34.67%). Gmach came in a close third with 1,360 votes (26.32%).

In the special City Council election, Jeremy Nichols defeated current Councilor Brian Lother in the competition to fill one seat that carries a two-year term. Nichols had 1,909 votes (59.84%) compared with 1,263 votes for Lother (39.59%).

The above results are from all three of Corcoran’s precincts. Corcoran had 4,204 registered votes as of 7 a.m. on election day. Election results are unofficial until certified by the City Council.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments