The Corcoran City Council, Friday, March 20, held a special meeting related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Action included extending the City Hall closure to the public through Friday, March 27 and declaring an emergency.
City Administrator Brad Martens said after the meeting, “The emergency declaration activates our emergency response procedures, including ability to receive and provide mutual aid, provides efficiencies if staff needs to acquire goods and services, and allows for public meetings to be held in different ways including through online and phone.”
A video of the special meeting is available on the Corcoran city website at ci.corcoran.mn.us. Click on Government, Council, View Council Meetings.
Martens continued, “So far the City remains operational and able to continue most functions. Our intention is to continue to do so as long as possible and communicate as best we can in a quickly changing environment. Meetings might take place in different formats, and we’ll adapt as we need to. Please take care of yourself and follow guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
City Hall doors were open so that the public could attend the special meeting. Two members of the public showed up to watch Mayor Ron Thomas and Public Safety Director Matt Gottschalk conduct the meeting. City Council members voted and commented by phone and could be heard in the council chambers.
Gottschalk said the emergency declaration enables Corcoran to access federal funds under the Stafford Act. The pandemic might cause the city to exceed its available resources.
He added that Corcoran is coordinating its supplies so that staffers have enough for mid and long term. The city does not want to hoard supplies, but it does not want a hitch in implementing needed services.
“We need to prepare for the long term,” Gottschalk said. “This is not a sprint. It’s a marathon. We’re trying to mitigate the impact on our health care system because that’s what will save lives.”
Gottschalk said police are directing the public to contact them by telephone and the city website as much as possible. The police department is making sure it has enough officers to continue to respond.
City Councilor Jon Bottema said he was concerned about the health of first responders. People are calling 911 and not saying that they have the corona virus. He wanted police to be careful.
City Councilor Brian Dejewski said he wanted a way to identify seniors and vulnerable adults who might be in need down the road.
