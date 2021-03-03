The Corcoran Lions Club is excited to offer its 33rd annual scholarship program. Each year it is an opportunity to be able to help the youth with the opportunity to further their education. As in years past the basic rules remain the same and they are as indicated below.
The scholarship applications deadline date is April 15. If COVID-19 guidelines permit an Award Ceremony, it will be Tuesday, May 4, at location to be determined at a later date.
The Corcoran Lions Club awards scholarships to graduating seniors who live in the city of Corcoran. This year the Lion’s will have the 12th annual Bill Schalo Scholarship. Bill’s Scholarship is given based on community service in the community of Corcoran. This scholarship is given in memory of our fellow lion’s member who gave so freely to the community for so many years.
The scholarships are based on academic, leadership, service to community and a need basis. The graduate must attend a college, junior college, university, trade or vocational school, in the year directly following graduation, to receive the award. The applications deadline is April 15, along with a transcript of their grades.
Applications can be found at corcoranlions.org or at the following high school offices: Buffalo, Delano, Maple Grove, Mayer Lutheran, Osseo, Rockford, Wayzata, Providence Academy, and West Lutheran High School. If a student attends a high school outside of the area or has been home schooled and still resides in the city of Corcoran you are still eligible for a Scholarship. Contact Jerry Cain by email to get an application: jerryjcain@gmail.com.
The Corcoran Lions Club is a service that helps build communities through events, donations and assistance. The Lions Club makes donations to many organizations in our communities, which include the police and fire and City Hall. Their goal is to encourage new membership and promote events held at the Corcoran Lions Park. COVID-19 permitting Lions are looking forward to hosting events at the Corcoran Lions Park this summer.
