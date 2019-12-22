Corcoran Lions donation might save lives

Seen here are members of the Loretto Fire Department (in crew jackets) and three members of the Corcoran Lions, Russ Poppler, Jason Brase and Tom Poppler.

The Corcoran Lions donated the Loretto Fire Department a ResQPUMP device which is used to assist with CPR to improve blood flow to the brain and vital organs. The Corcoran Lions have been a supporter to the Fire Department and Loretto Fire thanked them for the contribution.

