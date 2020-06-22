The Corcoran Lions were unable to have its 32nd Annual Scholarship Award Ceremony, due to concerns over COVID-19. But the club was able to award scholarships to area seniors.
A letter was sent to all recipients on June 2. Corcoran Lions are proud to share this information’s with the public.
The following are all residents of Corcoran. Gretta Becker from St. Michael-Albertville is planning on attending Herzing University in St Louis Park; Katherine Bottema from Maple Grove Senior High School is planning on attending Miami University in Oxford, Ohio; John Brand from Buffalo High School is planning on attending University of Thomas in St. Paul; Katie Burandt from Buffalo High School is planning on attending North Dakota State University; Katie Kariniemi from Buffalo High School plans on attending North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Park; Andrew Kolar of Maple Grove Senior High School is planning on attending University of Minnesota; Kayla Lehtola from Buffalo High School is planning on attending U of M Twin Cities Minneapolis; Ellana Long-Vehrenkamp from Maple Grove Senior High School is planning on attending North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Park; Grace Schulte from Rockford High School is planning on attending Winona State University; Ellie Steinle from Spectcum High School is planning on attending Bethel University in St. Paul; Elliana Therrien from Buffalo High School is undecided maybe U of M Twin Cities Minneapolis MN or University of Wisconsin Stout Menomomie; Eve Weiss from Rockford High School is planning on attending University of MN Crookston; Joseph Westrich was home schooled and is planning on attending University of Mary Bismarck in North Dakota; Hailey Motley from Delano High School is planning on attending Gustavus Adolphus in
St. Peter MN.
The Corcoran Lions congratulate all its recipients on their high school graduation, and wish them the best.
This was also the 11th Annual Bill and Charlotte Schalo Memorial Community Service Scholarship. This year the Lions had a hard decision because several applications are currently volunteering in the Corcoran community. The 2020 recipient is Katie Burandt from Buffalo High School. Her community involvement is outstanding.
The Corcoran Lions Club is a service that helps build communities through events, donations, and assistance. The Lions Club makes donations to many organizations in our communities, which include the police and fire and city Hall. Their goal is to encourage new membership and promote events held at the Corcoran Lions Park. If anyone is interested in becoming a Lions member, email jerryjcain@gmail.com or stop by one of the meetings held at the Corcoran Lions Park at 7 p.m., on the first and third Tuesday of each month.
