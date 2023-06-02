The Corcoran Lions hosted the 35th Annual Scholarship Award Ceremony at Hope Community Church on May 2.

Since 1989, the Corcoran Lions have given 971 scholarships to students that live in Corcoran, totaling $608,700. This year the group had 12 recipients — two from Buffalo High school, three from Maple Grove High School, four from Rockford High School, one from St. Katherine’s Academy High School, one from Wayzata High School, and one from West Lutheran High School.

