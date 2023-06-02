The Corcoran Lions Club awarded 12 area students with scholarships this year. Pictured in the front row, left to right, are: Ashley Alden of Maple Grove High School, Katherine Westrich of St. Katherine’s Academy, Gabrielle Hetland of Rockford High School, and Daniela Ibarra Bucio of Rockford High School. Back row: Lion Jerry Cain-Chairman of Scholarships, Lion Jennifer Marshall the Lions District Governor, Kailee Jarland of Buffalo High School, Cortney Waldorf of Rockford High School, Nathan Stangler of Maple Grove High School, William Rolf of West Lutheran High School, Madilyn Schultz of Wayzata High School, and Lion Dave Poppler-President of Corcoran Lions. Not present were Jay Trandahl of Rockford High School, Anna Brand of Buffalo High School, and Kaitlyn Eilderts of Rockford High School.
This year’s recipient of the Bill and Charlotte Schalo Memorial Community Service Scholarship is Madilyn Schultz of Wayzata High School. Pictured, left to right, are: Lion Jerry Cain (Chairman of Scholarships), Lion Jennifer Marshall (Lions District Governor), Schultz, and Lion Dave Poppler (President of Corcoran Lions).
The Corcoran Lions hosted the 35th Annual Scholarship Award Ceremony at Hope Community Church on May 2.
Since 1989, the Corcoran Lions have given 971 scholarships to students that live in Corcoran, totaling $608,700. This year the group had 12 recipients — two from Buffalo High school, three from Maple Grove High School, four from Rockford High School, one from St. Katherine’s Academy High School, one from Wayzata High School, and one from West Lutheran High School.
