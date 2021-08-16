The Corcoran Lions were able to have a small 33rd Annual Scholarship Award Ceremony at Corcoran Park earlier this spring. Since 1989, the Corcoran Lions have given 943 scholarships to student that live Corcoran, totaling $574,450.
This year the Lions had eight recipients: Olivia Heitke of Rockford High School, Kyle Thomas of Rockford High School, Nathan Schultz of Wayzata High School, Morgan Thielen of Maple Grove High School, Frank Brand of Buffalo High School, Morgan Johnson of Rockford High School, Elizabeth Poppler of Rockford School, and Olivia Stangler of Maple Grove High School.
Corcoran Lions presented Elizabeth Poppler with the 12th annual Bill and Charlotte Schalo Memorial Community Service Scholarship. She has been volunteering in the Corcoran community since she was born, She volunteers at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Tractor Pulls, Demo Derby at the Corcoran Park, Hamel Rodeo, Country Daze, Haunted Acres, Soccer referee and let’s not forget Ditch clean up.
Congratulations to all are 2021 scholarship recipients.
The Corcoran Lions Club is a service that helps build communities through events, donations and assistance. The Lions Club makes donations to many organizations in our communities, which include the police and fire and City Hall. Their goal is to encourage new membership and promote events held at the Corcoran Lions Park.
If anyone is interested in becoming a Lions member, email jerryjcain@gmail.com or stop by one of the meetings held at the Corcoran City Hall, at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month.
