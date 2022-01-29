The city of Corcoran is a rapidly growing community on the western edge of Hennepin County. The city is currently accepting applications for a city administrator to fill a leadership role position.
Successful candidates will demonstrate strong leadership skills, have an understanding of the scope of services provided within a municipal government setting, utilize effective communication skills to foster a strong, cohesive staff/work environment, and work collaboratively with the City Council to ensure the shared mission and vision for the city are maintained.
Candidates will also be required to successfully complete physical and psychological screenings, pass a background check, and have a valid driver’s license. Applicants must meet all minimum qualifications outlined in the position profile. The position is offering a wage of $114,233 to $140,000.
To receive consideration, interested candidates must complete the application online by Feb. 14 at corcoranmn.gov then go to employment/volunteer opportunities tab.
Finalists will be selected on March 3, with final interviews scheduled for March 25. Review the position on the city website for complete information on the city administrator position with the city of Corcoran. Direct any questions to Mark Casey at mark@daviddrown.com or 612-920-3320 x113.
