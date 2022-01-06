On Dec. 28 at approximately 7:22 a.m., Corcoran Police were dispatched to a house fire on the 23000 block by Meadow Creek Drive in Corcoran. The reporting party stated the house was on fire and that flames and smoke could be seen.

Corcoran Police and West Hennepin Public Safety officers arrived on scene and found the building fully engulfed with flames showing from the roof. They verified no one was inside the residence. House was determined to have no occupants; homeowners left out of state Dec. 27.

Hanover, Rogers, Loretto, St. Michael, Albertville, Maple Grove, Plymouth, Mound, Wayzata, Dayton, Osseo, Hamel, Excelsior, Rockford, Long Lake, Golden Valley and West Metro Fire and Rescue District and Maple Plain Fire Departments all arrived on scene to help extinguish the fire.

Additional resources were required for the location, because water must be transported in to extinguish the fire as no fire hydrants are available in the area according to Public Safety Administrative Manager Paula Steelman. Since no city water supply is in this area, the house required individual well systems which was provided by the local fire departments who came on the scene.

In addition, because of the cold weather extra firefighter personnel were required to ensure safety for firefighters battling fatigue and dehydration as they perform their duties in the extreme weather. The fire took approximately two and half hours to put out.

The house is a total loss.

At this time the cause is undetermined. The case is under investigation by the Hennepin County Fire Investigation Team.

West Hennepin Public Safety, Rogers Police, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Corcoran Public Works and North Memorial Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

