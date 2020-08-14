The alternative Corcoran Country Daze festival for 2020 will turn Corcoran Lions Park into a drive-in movie theater with a fireworks show honoring our armed forces and first responders.
This free event (donations accepted) is planned for Saturday Aug. 15. A food truck selling ice cream will be onsite. Everything will take place in the south parking lot. Gates will open at 8:30 p.m. for parking. Fireworks are planned for dusk, approximately 9:20 p.m. “Back to the Future” will start at roughly 9:40 p.m.
The event has a 150-car limit. Latecomers might or might not get in, depending on turnout, so arrive early.
“The Northwest Area Jaycees are excited to get together and give our community something fun to do this year in lieu of not being able to host the full event,” said spokesperson Melonie Robran.
