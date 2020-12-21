A small medical device company in Corcoran, called Bone Foam, has come out with a device to assist with healing of COVID-19 patients, said Chad Robran, company president.
There is mounting evidence that rotating patients from their backs to their stomachs helps with functioning of their lungs. Thick secretions are kept from collecting and clogging inside the lungs. This practice improves the amount of oxygen in the blood and shortens or prevents time spent on the ventilator. Many COVID care facilities keep patients on their stomachs for up to 16 hours while making around-the-clock adjustments to the head and arms. Although this practice has yielded positive outcomes for patients, it has created significant workload for hospital staff.
More often than not, COVID-19 patients in the ICU are high-risk, have high body mass indexes and are chock-full of pre-existing risk factors. Turning over a patient of this profile twice daily requires multiple staff members to lift and rotate the sedated patient and safely re-position them in a way that mitigates the risk of pressure sores. This complication is particular to elderly patients and those suffering from diabetes.
Previously, teams of six to nine caregivers would collectively carry out the repositioning procedure. Now, with increased patient demand and a diminished caregiver supply, repositioning teams are left to do far more with less. This perfect storm led Bone Foam Inc. to innovate a way to address positioning challenges in COVID-19 patients in a way that reduces the likelihood of pressure injuries and assists under-staffed ICU teams.
Now, numerous ICUs around the country have turned to Prone Foam to protect their at-risk patients and decrease the burden on staff.
Jana Belisle (Grand Rapids, Michigan), a Clinical Nurse Specialist in Critical Care, described a few of the many challenges associated with positioning COVID-19 patients, “Without Prone Foam, we struggled with proper offloading, facial support and endotracheal tube clearance, perceived comfort of the patient, and Deep Tissue Pressure Injuries.” Belisle and her staff use Prone Foam to position COVID-19 patients as well as those suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome.
“(Prone Foam) has simplified our proning efforts,” she said. “Respiratory Therapists love how it accommodates the endotracheal tube and we have seen a decrease in our facial pressure injuries.”
Prone Foam offers a low-cost solution to aid patients, respiratory therapists, and ICU staff in managing complex challenges in positioning patients, Robran said.
