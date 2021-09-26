From Wednesday to Friday, Oct. 6 to 8, people are invited to come to St. Thomas the Apostle Church’s Women’s Club where they are hosting a huge garage sale.
On Oct. 6, the garage sale will run from 1 to 8 p.m. On Thursday, Oct. 7, it will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. All items being 50% off from 4 to 8 p.m. On Friday, Oct. 8, the sale will be from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will be bag day all day, $4 per bag, unlimited bags.
