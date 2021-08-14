Imagine representing an entire statewide organization and working with thousands of people from every part of Minnesota...as a teenager. This year, Natalie Neumann of Maple Lake, Emma Standford of Corcoran and Victoria Shafer of Corcoran have that once in a lifetime opportunity. Natalie, Emma, and Victoria are three of 27 outstanding youth who were selected to serve as Minnesota 4-H State Ambassadors.
State Ambassadors are the youth leaders and spokespeople for Minnesota 4-H. Being selected as a state ambassador is one of the highest honors that a 4-H member can achieve. Natalie is the child of Bill and Renae Neumann and will be a senior at Maple Lake High School in the fall. Emma is the child of Shelly and Doug Stanford and will be a senior at Delano High School this fall. Victoria is the child of Jacob and Sarah Shafer and will be a senior at Delano High School this fall.
Throughout this year, the 4-H State Ambassador team will dedicate many hours to organizing, planning, and facilitating 4-H activities and events throughout the state, impacting thousands of other youth involved in Minnesota 4-H’s programs. This includes supporting the 2021 Minnesota 4-H at the Minnesota State Fair, coordinating and facilitating statewide leadership events, and sharing their 4-H story with the general public at businesses, industry associations, schools and community groups. Victoria was selected to return for a second year of being a State 4-H Ambassador to serve on the leadership team for this group.
The State Ambassador program is one of several 4-H leadership and civic engagement experiences available to Minnesota youth. To learn more about the 4-H State Ambassadors, visit z.umn.edu/4-h-state-ambies or contact Meg Clark and Jacquie Lonning, State Ambassador Advisors, at mn4h-stateambieadvisors@umn.edu.
4-H is a youth development program of the University of Minnesota Extension. Available for youth beginning in kindergarten, 4-Hers participate in hands-on learning experiences in STEM, leadership and civic engagement, animal science, creative arts and much more. Through 4-H’s learn-by-doing process, youth grow essential life skills such as problem solving, decision making, coping and communicating, which help them succeed in school, college, community and career.
