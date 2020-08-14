With uncertainty surrounding many of this summer’s activities, Wright County Public Health and University of Minnesota Extension have been able to provide an enjoyable and educational way for children to spend their increased free time, with cooking.
Public Health and Extension hosted Cooking Matters, a nutrition-based education program that encourages people to eat healthier and best utilize the resources they have at home. While the class is usually taught in person, Public Health and Extension staff have been able to adapt to current circumstances and host Cooking Matters online.
The Statewide Health Improvement Partnership supported this pilot initiative by accommodating the virtual learning style, including purchasing, packing, and, with the help of the Monticello School District, delivering groceries and supplies to students so they could participate in the program from home.
This summer’s program, done in partnership with Monticello School District and Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, involved four weekly, one-hour long cooking classes with children enrolled in the Tri-Valley summer school program.
The first half of each class provided a hands-on-learning experience by having children prepare food alongside staff before tasting and providing feedback. The second half focused on how those foods contribute to a healthy diet, using MyPlate and the four food groups. With the two portions of class, participants were able to make healthy meals and understand how those nutritious foods benefit their bodies and minds.
Public Health and Extension will continue virtual Cooking Matters classes in the fall, this time with parents of children enrolled in the Head Start program through Wright County Community Action.
SHIP is a Minnesota Department of Health grant program committed to working with communities to encourage healthy eating, active living, and tobacco cessation.
