This holiday season, there are several nearby locations to drop off new and unwrapped toys to donation for the United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

Toys for Tots began in 1947, when Major Bill Hendricks, USMCR and a group of Marine Reservists in Los Angeles collected and distributed 5,000 toys to needy children. The idea came form Bill’s wife, Diane. In the fall of 1947, Diane crafted a homemade doll and asked Bill to deliver the doll to an organization, which would give it to a needy child at Christmas. When Bill determined that no agency existed, Diane told Bill that he should start one and he did.

The goal is to deliver a message of hope, which will assist in building self-esteem and, in turn, motivate less fortunate children to grow into responsible, productive, patriotic citizens and community leaders. A shiny new toy is the best means of accomplishing this goal.

Since beginning the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program in 1947, Marines have distributed more than 512 million toys to more than 237 million needy children. Over its life span, the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation has supplemented local toy collections with more than 98 million toys valued at more than $694 million; plus provided promotion and support materials valued at over $8.5 million.

The following is a list of drop off sites in the cities of Champlin, Dayton, Maple Grove and Osseo. All donations will be accepted now through Dec. 16.

Champlin

Ladybug Pottery and Parties — 12385 Champlin Drive

Dayton

ProKart Indoor Racing — 11700 Troy Lane N.

MAPLE GROVE

Counselor Reality, Inc. — 13601 80th Circle N.

Edina Realty — 7767 Elm Creek Blvd. #200

Global Tax Network — 7950 Main St. N.

Great Southern Bank — 7685 Zachary Lane N.

Heat Yoga — 6818 Hemlock Lane N.

Keller Williams Classic Realty — 7365 Kirkwood Court Suite 200

Kottemann Orthodontics — 13998 Maple Knoll Way #102

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries — 11601 Fountains Way

Maple Grove Community Center — 12951 Weaver Lake Road

Maple Grove Government Center — 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway

Maple Grove Periodontics and Implant Dentistry — 12000 Elm Creek Blvd. #320

Maple Grove Police Department — 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway

Maple Grove Public Works — 9030 Forestview Lane N.

Orangetheory Fitness — 8121 Wedgewood Lane N.

ProAg — 7950 Main St. Suite 230

Proven Force — 11071 93rd Ave. N.

T-Mobile — 7740 Main St. N.

Wedding Day Diamonds — 11668 Fountains Drive

Wireless Zone — 9420 Dunkirk Lane N.

The Woods Gifts — 15825 95th Ave. N.

Osseo

Osseo Police Department — 415 Central Ave.

Dick’s Bar and Grill — 205 Central Ave.

Olympia Cafe — 247 Central Ave.

Premier Bank — 301 Central Ave.

TPMI Chiropractic — 232 Central Ave.

Duffy’s Bar and Grill — 337 Central Ave.

State Farm Insurance — 530 Central Ave.

Dean’s Supermarket — 312 Central Ave.

Sue’s Country Cottage — 200 Central Ave.

