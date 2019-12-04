This holiday season, there are several nearby locations to drop off new and unwrapped toys to donation for the United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.
Toys for Tots began in 1947, when Major Bill Hendricks, USMCR and a group of Marine Reservists in Los Angeles collected and distributed 5,000 toys to needy children. The idea came form Bill’s wife, Diane. In the fall of 1947, Diane crafted a homemade doll and asked Bill to deliver the doll to an organization, which would give it to a needy child at Christmas. When Bill determined that no agency existed, Diane told Bill that he should start one and he did.
The goal is to deliver a message of hope, which will assist in building self-esteem and, in turn, motivate less fortunate children to grow into responsible, productive, patriotic citizens and community leaders. A shiny new toy is the best means of accomplishing this goal.
Since beginning the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program in 1947, Marines have distributed more than 512 million toys to more than 237 million needy children. Over its life span, the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation has supplemented local toy collections with more than 98 million toys valued at more than $694 million; plus provided promotion and support materials valued at over $8.5 million.
The following is a list of drop off sites in the cities of Champlin, Dayton, Maple Grove and Osseo. All donations will be accepted now through Dec. 16.
Champlin
Ladybug Pottery and Parties — 12385 Champlin Drive
Dayton
ProKart Indoor Racing — 11700 Troy Lane N.
MAPLE GROVE
Counselor Reality, Inc. — 13601 80th Circle N.
Edina Realty — 7767 Elm Creek Blvd. #200
Global Tax Network — 7950 Main St. N.
Great Southern Bank — 7685 Zachary Lane N.
Heat Yoga — 6818 Hemlock Lane N.
Keller Williams Classic Realty — 7365 Kirkwood Court Suite 200
Kottemann Orthodontics — 13998 Maple Knoll Way #102
La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries — 11601 Fountains Way
Maple Grove Community Center — 12951 Weaver Lake Road
Maple Grove Government Center — 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway
Maple Grove Periodontics and Implant Dentistry — 12000 Elm Creek Blvd. #320
Maple Grove Police Department — 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway
Maple Grove Public Works — 9030 Forestview Lane N.
Orangetheory Fitness — 8121 Wedgewood Lane N.
ProAg — 7950 Main St. Suite 230
Proven Force — 11071 93rd Ave. N.
T-Mobile — 7740 Main St. N.
Wedding Day Diamonds — 11668 Fountains Drive
Wireless Zone — 9420 Dunkirk Lane N.
The Woods Gifts — 15825 95th Ave. N.
Osseo
Osseo Police Department — 415 Central Ave.
Dick’s Bar and Grill — 205 Central Ave.
Olympia Cafe — 247 Central Ave.
Premier Bank — 301 Central Ave.
TPMI Chiropractic — 232 Central Ave.
Duffy’s Bar and Grill — 337 Central Ave.
State Farm Insurance — 530 Central Ave.
Dean’s Supermarket — 312 Central Ave.
Sue’s Country Cottage — 200 Central Ave.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.