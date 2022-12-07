This holiday season, there are several nearby locations to drop off new and unwrapped toys to donation for the United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.
Toys for Tots began in 1947, when Major Bill Hendricks, USMCR and a group of Marine Reservists in Los Angeles collected and distributed 5,000 toys to needy children. The idea came form Bill’s wife, Diane. In the fall of 1947, Diane crafted a homemade doll and asked Bill to deliver the doll to an organization, which would give it to a needy child at Christmas. When Bill determined that no agency existed, Diane told Bill that he should start one and he did.
The goal is to deliver a message of hope, which will assist in building self-esteem and, in turn, motivate less fortunate children to grow into responsible, productive, patriotic citizens and community leaders. A shiny new toy is the best means of accomplishing this goal.
Since beginning the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program in 1947, Marines have distributed more than 512 million toys to more than 237 million needy children. Over its life span, the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation has supplemented local toy collections with more than 98 million toys valued at more than $694 million; plus provided promotion and support materials valued at over $8.5 million.
The following is a list of drop off sites in the cities of Champlin, Maple Grove and Osseo. All donations will be accepted now through Dec. 14 unless otherwise noted.
Champlin
Champlin City Hall — 11955 Champlin Drive (until Dec. 9)
Champlin Police Department — 11955 Champlin Drive (until Dec. 9)
Elm Creek Brewing Co. — 11469 Marketplace Drive
Maple Grove
BoxDrop Mattress — 10550 County Road 81, Suite 216
Counselor Realty, Inc. — 13601 80th Circle #300
Global Tax Network — 6900 Wedgwood Road, Suite 400 (until Dec. 13)
Great Southern Bank — 7685 Zachary Lane
Highland Bank — 13250 Grove Drive, Suite 1
Kottemann Orthodontics — 13998 Maple Knoll Way #102
Midwest Poditary Centers Maple Grove — 9325 Upland Lane
Nortech Systems — 7550 Meridan Circle, Suite 150
Northwood Chiropractic and Wellness — 10900 89th Ave., Suite 1
Nutrishop Maple Grove — 11635 Fountains Drive
Orangetheory Fitness Maple Grove — 8121 Wedgewood Lane
Reviyah Massage Med and Spa — 7876 Main St.
SAT CPA — 9642 Zircon Lane
TruStone Financial Credit Union — 7851 Elm Creek Blvd.
Urban Wok — 11656 Elm Creek Blvd.
Wedding Day Diamonds — 11668 Fountains Drive
Wings Financial Credit Union — 11800 Elm Creek Blvd.
The Woods Gifts of Maple Grove — 15825 95th Ave.
Osseo
Deans Supermarket — 312 Central Ave.
Dick’s Bar — 205 Central Ave.
Duffy’s Bar and Grill — 337 Central Ave.
Olympia Cafe — 247 Central Ave.
Premier Bank — 301 Central Ave.
TPMI Chiropractic — 24 Third St. NE. Ste. B
State Farm Insurance — 530 Central Ave.
Holiday Gas Station — 124 Central Ave.
Osseo Police Department — 415 Central Ave.
For more information about Toys for Tots and how to get involved, visit toysfortots.com
