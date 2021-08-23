The Hanover Park Board is hosting a Concert in the Park event Saturday, Aug. 28, at Settlers Park behind City Hall, located at 11250 Fifth Street NE in Hanover.
There will be two musical acts performing. From 4:30 to 6 p.m., Daniel Bakken will perform. Then from 6 to 8 p.m., Mitch Gordon and the Unleaded Band take the stage.
Food will be available from the River Inn and ice cream from Brain Freezze.
Enjoy playing a variety of yard games. Bring lawn chairs and blankets for a night of fun.
