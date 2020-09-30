The city of Greenfield’s Central Park provided a beautiful and somber setting on the evening of Sept. 18. The event was to educate about and honor Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action (POW/MIA).
For the seventh year, an annual National POW/MIA Recognition Day event was held on the third Friday in September. The program included guest speakers, national anthem, flag raising, military ritual program and TAPS.
The event is hosted by Greenfield residents, Kerri Holm-Eberling and Randy “Hook” Eberling, along with the Hamel American Legion 394 and Hamel VFW 5903. Other military organizations participate as well.
The Eberlings promote a full accounting so the families and loved ones can have closure.
There are more than 72,000 from WWII through today who remain unaccounted for as Prisoners of War or Missing in Action (POW/MIA). For more information, go to DPAA.mil.
