Community members share perspectives around student mental health at town hall

During a town hall Sept. 7 in Maple Grove, community members discussed challenges that students are facing with their mental health – and ways they are working together to address unmet needs.
Hennepin County Commissioner Kevin Anderson (District 7) assembled the event, which included the following panelists:
• Mark Sander, Director of School Mental Health, Hennepin County Health and Human Services
• Cory McIntyre, Superintendent, ISD179 Osseo Area Schools
• Erik Fadden, Police Chief, Plymouth
• Lauren Bialon, District 7 parent
• Cameron Monson, Mental Health Provider, Nystrom & Associates
Leading up to the public town hall, Anderson hosted a series of mental health round tables during the month of August to gather District 7 constituents’ feedback. The programming engaged four groups within his commissioner district in discussions: school-based mental health providers, parents of children enrolled in public schools, school staff, and first responders. Anderson selected a representative from each of the groups to participate in the town hall.
School-based mental health programs
Dr. Sander, senior clinical psychologist for Hennepin County as well as director of school mental health for Hennepin County and Minneapolis Public Schools, discussed the impact of the county’s expanded school-based mental health program in serving the public.
“School mental health is there to support all students’ needs, giving them what they need, when they need it. It means access to high-quality care and reducing stigma,” said Sander.
He outlined the continued needs for school mental health services.
“We have 22 different mental health agencies that have a therapist in over 231 schools across Hennepin County,” said Sander. “Over 197 full-time therapists are mental health providers in schools, and we still need more. How do we make sure we’re funding all of it? Hennepin County used some of their pandemic response money – $2.2 million – to expand into 24 more schools to get us to every school in the county having one provider. Even with that, we’ve heard from other schools that they need more than one therapist.”
Monson provides therapy services at a middle school within Hennepin County District 7. He highlighted issues facing providers in the school settings, such as therapist shortages, and shared thoughts on how to improve services.
“Advocacy is really important. We help the teachers with different skills they can use. A lot of students we see don’t have the coping skills to work through things. Trauma responses happened not just for the student but also for the parent,” said Monson.
Osseo Area Schools Superintendent McIntyre shared insights on how teachers and school staff work with students experiencing mental health challenges.
“School mental health is about prevention and intervention. We have to deal with both really well,” he said. “Our challenge in schools is to meet every step of that continuum. Our students have struggled coming back to school, with a sense of belonging, with a sense of increased stress and increased isolation. Our goal is to have all our students leaving our system to do whatever it is they choose and be awesome at it.”
Public safety response
Fadden, director of public safety for the city of Plymouth, oversees the police and fire department for the city. He discussed experiences responding to the mental health of residents they serve.
“When it comes to mental health … any big incident, whether it’s at school or an incident a child is having at home, there are often factors and warning signs that someone saw,” said Fadden. “(Police) play an important role just having a seat at the table to discuss the warning signs and help school staff and parents work through it.”
He described a school shooting that occurred April 2021 at a Plymouth school.
“It was all over the news, and in my personal opinion, these kids were just coming back (after the pandemic), and you put middle schoolers who have been home over the past year and now they’re coming to a new school. They haven’t had this level of interaction, and bad things can happen,” said Fadden.
Advocating for family members
Lauren Bialon, a District 7 parent of three girls, told the story of her oldest daughter’s mental health crisis and steps her family had to take to get through it. After her family’s experience, she has been helping other parents advocate for their children to access mental health services.
“School mental health is teaching students how to ground themselves, how to focus themselves when they are in crisis or semi-crisis, how to handle their emotions. There are some really big feelings going on in middle school, in high school,” said Bialon. “Social media plays a huge role in our kids’ lives these days. It’s toxic. It’s unhealthy for a developing brain. Our kids are shoved into some sort of account all day long. They are constantly being directed with information that tells them they are not good enough, that they don’t meet the standard. That’s a huge part of it.”
Members of the public asked questions about staffing culturally diverse mental health professionals, better ways to transport clients to inpatient services during a mental health emergency, how to improve communication among school staff and therapists, and how to address heavy caseloads for school mental health providers.
Anderson’s interest in school-based mental health stems from having four young children in the Osseo School District.
“As a parent, I want to ensure all children have every resource that support their mental well-being at a stage when development and learning are so crucial to their future success,” Anderson said. “I am advocating for all Hennepin County families to have what they need to be healthy and self-reliant members of the community.”
County’s strategy to support behavioral health
Anderson’s overall efforts for gathering feedback on mental health services coincide with the county’s behavioral health strategy. The Hennepin County Board allocated $20 million in pandemic response funds for behavioral health, which includes expanding school-based mental health to every school in Hennepin County, expanding the embedded police social worker program to every law enforcement agency in the county, and launching a mental health awareness campaign later this fall.
