Community members share perspectives around student mental health at town hall

(Photo by Josephine Steen, Hennepin County Communications)

During a town hall Sept. 7 in Maple Grove, community members discussed challenges that students are facing with their mental health – and ways they are working together to address unmet needs. Hennepin County Commissioner Kevin Anderson (District 7) convened the event, which included panelists Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden, Hennepin County Health and Human Services Director of School Mental Health Mark Sander, District 7 parent Lauren Bialon, mental health provider with Nystrom and Associates Cameron Monson, and Osseo Area Schools Superintendent Cory McIntyre.

During a town hall Sept. 7 in Maple Grove, community members discussed challenges that students are facing with their mental health – and ways they are working together to address unmet needs.

Hennepin County Commissioner Kevin Anderson (District 7) assembled the event, which included the following panelists:

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments