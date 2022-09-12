Community meetings for proposed Anoka-Hennepin boundary adjustments in September

With enrollment growth in portions of the district — Blaine, Champlin and Dayton — attendance boundary changes are needed to balance student enrollment to ensure operational efficiencies and quality education for all students.
Anoka-Hennepin Schools is coordinating a process for public review and input into draft proposals, which would be approved by the school board in November and put in place for the 2023-24 school year.
Changes are being proposed at the elementary level across the district and at Roosevelt and Northdale Middle Schools in the Blaine High School attendance area. There are no other middle school or any high school attendance boundary changes being proposed.
Community meetings will allow interested persons to review draft proposals, discuss considerations with school and district leaders and provide feedback for the school board as new boundaries are finalized. These meetings will focus on the areas served with the high school boundaries where the meetings are hosted. Meetings begin at 6 p.m. with a brief presentation at the following dates and locations:
• Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Champlin Park High School
• Thursday, Sept. 15, at Coon Rapids High School
• Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Anoka High School
• Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Blaine High School
• Thursday, Sept. 22, at Andover High School
The presentation portion of these events will be streamed live at ahschools.us. To locate the school attendance area for a specific residence visit the school finder tool ahschools.us under the school maps, attendance boundary section under the About Us tab.
A draft proposal of solutions will be presented for School Board review at their Nov. 7 meeting, with approval considered at the Nov. 21 School Board meeting. This timeline allows adequate time for staffing, logistics and communication in advance of the fall 2023 implementation.
Keep up with the latest details on the proposed attendance boundaries by visiting the district website. Questions can be emailed to boundaries@ahschools.us.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.