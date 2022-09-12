Community meetings for proposed Anoka-Hennepin boundary adjustments in September

With enrollment growth in portions of the district — Blaine, Champlin and Dayton — attendance boundary changes are needed to balance student enrollment to ensure operational efficiencies and quality education for all students.

Anoka-Hennepin Schools is coordinating a process for public review and input into draft proposals, which would be approved by the school board in November and put in place for the 2023-24 school year.

