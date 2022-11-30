The Attorney General’s Office will use the information provided by the public via the online form as part of its review of the proposed merger.
As part of the review of the transaction, the Attorney General will host a series of community meetings in the coming weeks at locations to be determined to directly gather feedback.
The feedback will be used to evaluate the transaction under existing laws, as well as to determine opportunities for public policy or regulatory improvements. The investigation is in its initial stages, and no findings or conclusions have been issued.
Members of the public are encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s Office about the proposed merger through the Community Input Form or by phone at 651-296-3353 (metro area) or (800) 657-3787 (Greater Minnesota).
Information submitted by the public as part of this civil investigation will generally be treated as “not public” information under the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act.
Sanford Health is based out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and has 47 medical centers with approximately 45,000 employees. It has Minnesota locations in mostly rural areas of Minnesota including hospitals in Bagley, Bemidji, Canby, Jackson, Luverne, Thief River Falls, Tracy, Westbrook, Wheaton and Worthington.
Fairview Health Services is based in Minneapolis and has about 31,000 employees. Fairview has 11 hospitals mostly in the Twin Cities including Masonic Children’s Hospital, Ridges in Burnsville, Southdale in Edina, St. John’s in Maplewood, Bethesda in St. Paul, Woodwinds in Woodbury, Northland in Princeton, Lakes in Wyoming, Grand Itasca in Grand Rapids, and the Range in Hibbing. Fairview owns the University of Minnesota Medical Center and has a partnership with the University of Minnesota Medical School and the University of Minnesota Physicians Group. The partnership between the U of M and Fairview ends in 2026 with an option for a 10-year extension in 2023.
