Maple Grove Citizens for Sustainability (MGC4S) is partnering with Kristy Janigo to host a virtual forum called “A Community Conversation: Let’s talk natural resources in Maple Grove!” via Facebook live 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25.

Participants can navigate to facebook.com/people/Kristy-Janigo/100064214104707/ where the live stream will be posted.

Speakers for the panel include Tammy Fleming of MGC4S, a business leader and resident of Maple Grove; Kristy Janigo, a former member of the Maple Grove Arbor Committee and a Ph.D. in design and sustainability; Emily Bergen, who is leading an effort to bring community gardens to the area; and Ab Fleming, the Sustainable Landcare Manager at Metro Blooms.

Topics in the conversation will range from resident resources to care for trees and lawns, grow pollinator plants, design rain gardens, and conserve energy, to invasive species management, the impacts of droughts, and an introduction to the MGC4S Field to Table Incubator Program.

The mission of MGC4S is to collaborate with and encourage local residents, businesses, organizations, and governments to work together to help build a more sustainable Maple Grove. Visit its website for more information, mgc4s.club or contact mgc4scoalition@gmail.com. The group also regularly shares practical tips about living an environmentally responsible life, such as information about rain gardens, pollinator friendly lawns, invasive species management, and recycling.

