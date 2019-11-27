On Saturday, Nov. 30, Wright County Community Action (WCCA) will be hosting its first ever Community Tree Walk from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Waverly Village Hall in Waverly. The Village Hall doors will be open to the public, and everyone is encouraged to come enjoy the festivities. Registration is only required for vendors, tree decorators and sponsors.
Bountiful fun awaits as we are offering gingerbread decorating, sleigh rides and dogsledding, reading with Ms. Claus and photos with Santa, a children’s pajama fashion show, delicious eats from Lily’s Food Truck of Saint Cloud, a silent auction and holiday market and of course; a tree decoration competition you can vote on leading up to a lighting ceremony and caroling.
The Wright County Community Tree Walk came from our agency’s desire to engage with local families in a way that brings good-spirited fun for all ages during the holidays. This event, inspired by our Planning Specialist Amy Kortisses’ previous experience, continues the original mission of benefitting the community. Our staff have been coordinating with families who normally do not have the luxury of a full-size, living Christmas tree. After the event, the decorated trees delivered to local families; a great kick-off to a season of giving thanks and charity.
Candice Zimmermann, our Development Director, adds, “This is a great way for everyone to understand what Community Action is meant to do. This whole event not only brings people together for the fun holiday cheer but it will literally help us change lives. That’s a powerful thing for such a small community and agency.”
Currently still looking for passionate volunteers to help break down the event on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 30, and people with access to covered trailers to help deliver the trees to grateful families Sunday, Dec. 1. In addition, still looking for local organizations, clubs or businesses to sponsor trees, operate a Minnesota-Made vendor booth or donate silent auction items. Interested parties can contact by phone at 320-963-6500.
All proceeds from the event will go towards WCCA and its mission, “Working in partnership with the community to empower residents to improve their physical, social and economic well-being.”
