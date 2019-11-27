Maple Grove, MN (55311)

Today

Snow will taper off and end during the morning but skies will remain cloudy during the afternoon. High 31F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 14F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.