(Photo courtesy of the West Suburban Fire District)
In June, Hamel Fire Department and Loretto Fire Department officially merged with each other. They celebrated their first Night to Unite event as the West Suburban Fire District. Pictured are Brynley Jochum, Brandt Jochum and Bristol Jochum at the event.
Rogers first responders visited senior communities in Rogers during Night to Unite. Pictured from left to right is Rogers Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshal Kris Skow, senior community resident Margaret Sheehan and Rogers Police Department Officer Haley Tushar.
(Photo courtesy of the West Suburban Fire District)
Representative Kristin Robbins attended the event to celebrate the fire merger. Pictured from left to right is West Suburban Fire District Firefighter Brianne Olson, Rep. Robbins and West Suburban Fire District Firefighter Ben Gallus.
Rogers Police Department Sergeant Adam Dupic (left) and Officer Hunter Wilhoite (right) with a group of kids at one of the Night to Unite gatherings in Rogers on Aug. 1.
(Photo courtesy of the city of Corcoran)
Corcoran Police Officers Dickie and Warren give each other a high five during the Night to Unite event.
(Photo courtesy of the West Suburban Fire District)
(Photo courtesy of the Rogers Police Department)
(Photo courtesy of the city of Corcoran)
Corcoran residents have fun at the city Night to Unite Party. The city party had food, bounce houses, firetrucks, K-9 demonstrations and more.
(Photo courtesy of the West Suburban Fire District)
The West Suburban Fire District recently installed the new West Suburban Fire District graphics on their vehicles. Pictured is one of their firetrucks during Night to Unite.
(Photo courtesy of the Rogers Police Department)
Kids sitting in the back of a Rogers Police Department vehicle.
Photo courtesy of the city of Corcoran)
Corcoran Community Service Officer Monnens takes part at the Night to Unite event.
(Photo courtesy of the West Suburban Fire District)
