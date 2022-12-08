Commissioner Anderson secures final funding for Highway 610 completion

District 7 Hennepin County Commissioner Kevin Anderson has secured funding for a major roadway project in his district. Anderson authored a Commissioner Amendment to the 2023 Hennepin County Budget to ensure the final funding of $4.25 million for the Trunk Highway 610 Completion Project could be met.

This final segment completes the unfinished system interchange at Interstate 94 and Highway 610, eliminating the need to use local roadways to travel between the two thoroughfares and realigns County Road 30 with direct access to I-94 and Hwy. 610.

