Commissioner Anderson secures final funding for Highway 610 completion

District 7 Hennepin County Commissioner Kevin Anderson has secured funding for a major roadway project in his district. Anderson authored a Commissioner Amendment to the 2023 Hennepin County Budget to ensure the final funding of $4.25 million for the Trunk Highway 610 Completion Project could be met.
This final segment completes the unfinished system interchange at Interstate 94 and Highway 610, eliminating the need to use local roadways to travel between the two thoroughfares and realigns County Road 30 with direct access to I-94 and Hwy. 610.
This corridor is a significant roadway for freight, connects workers to businesses, and will make life more convenient for residents in the region. The planning for Hwy. 610 has been underway for 50 years.
“I’m thankful to everyone who has worked on this project for the last 50 years and has advocated for its completion. I’m proud to be part of making this last piece a reality,” said Anderson.
This project includes the following:
• Completes the unfinished system interchange at Interstate 94 and Hwy. 610 eliminating the need to use local roadways to travel between these two thoroughfares
• Improves capacity along I-94 with the addition of auxiliary lanes
• Realigns County Road 30 with direct access to I-94 and 610
The city of Maple Grove has secured $49.8 million out of the $58.3 million of the funding:
• $7 million — STP (Surface Transportation Program, federal funding administered by MnDOT)
• $13 million — LRIP (Local Road Improvement Program, state aid, MnDOT)
• $5 million — TED (Transportation Economic Development, MnDOT)
• $16.8 million — MnDOT Committed Funds
• $8 million — City Trunk Transportation and Utility Funds (City of Maple Grove)
State, city, and federal partners are planning to move forward with the project because the $7 million in STP funding is expiring in 2024. The resulting roadway connection proposed as Rush Creek Boulevard between County Road 30 and 610 will function as a minor roadway once the work is completed.
In order to proceed with the project, the remaining local cost share is approximately $8.5 million. The city of Maple Grove requested that Hennepin County share the local costs with a contribution not to exceed $4.25 million.
