Nearly $2 million in Minnesota Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grants will move $6 million in broadband infrastructure projects forward in the cities of Corcoran and Rogers. These projects will enhance digital access for residents and businesses in these underserved areas of Hennepin County District 7.

The grants will defray some of the expenses to building out broadband infrastructure in rural areas, where lower population densities often make such projects cost prohibitive. The funding addresses not only unserved areas which do not have internet access, but also underserved customers which experience slow speeds that make using the internet difficult.

