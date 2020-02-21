To the Editor:
Please join your neighbors for Precinct Caucuses on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m.
While the Presidential Primary has been moved to the election on March 3 (absentee voting now available), the parties will still be meeting to build community, discuss issues, organize and elect delegates for endorsing state and local candidates. Caucuses are produced and financed by local volunteers.
Plan to attend and donate or volunteer as you are able. Our parties are what we make of them.
Interest in the 2020 elections is high, and caucus night is the first step for citizens who want to fully participate.
No special experience is needed; we are happy to help with your questions. State and local politics significantly impact our daily lives. Add your voice to the dialog!
Nancy Meyerhoff
Senate District 34 DFL Chair
