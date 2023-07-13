Bunce Performing Arts, (also known as Backyard Productions), a musical theater company in Maple Grove, is offering “Tuck Everlasting,” a free musical production in the Bogle Backyard this summer Located in Dayton, the Bogle home is just off Fernbrook and 114th, just northeast of Dehn’s Country Manor and Sundance Golf. The address is 11350 Dallas Lane.

What would you do if you had all eternity? Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family does she get more than she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck’s unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.

  

