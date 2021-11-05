By Mona Volden
Guest Columnist
Every three years, not for profit hospitals, public health departments and other related organizations conduct what is called a Community Health Needs Assessment. The goal is to look at communities to identify areas of health needs so these organizations can work with community partners to help improve health issues for residents. In Wright County, four organizations have teamed up to do this work together. These are Buffalo Hospital- part of Allina Health, CentraCare- Monticello, Wright County Community Action, and Wright County Public Health.
In addition to looking at the demographics of our county, we also talk to our community members, look at the results of the MN Student Survey from area schools and look at various sources of health outcome information. An important source of data for this process is from a survey that is sent to 8,000 of our community members. For many of the past cycles, this survey has been sent to Wright County households and is an important way for us to hear the voice of our community. It helps our organizations make decisions about the work we want to do to improve the health of Wright County and its residents.
My hope is to give those of you who receive this survey encouragement to complete and return it. Many are skeptical about completing surveys these days and we want you to know what it is if you receive one. If you are one of the 8,000 households who finds this in your mailbox, you will recognize it by the logos of all four organizations listed on the envelop along with ‘2021 Community Health Survey enclosed’. Please know the results are anonymous and we value your feedback.
As someone who has worked on these Community Health Assessments for many cycles, I am excited to see the results of this next one. Some of the successes we have had working with our many partners in Wright County over the past years include improved access to food and increased consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables. At this time, we are working to bring low-cost dental care to our community members. We have also collaborated with others to address stigma related to mental health and substance use issues.
These types of changes do not happen overnight. They come about when we all work together to have a collective impact on the identified needs. Please take a few minutes to fill out the survey, if you were fortunate enough to receive one. You never know what we will discover.
Mona Volden is the RN Manager of Community Benefit Buffalo Hospital part of Allina Health.
