By Mark Steffenson
Guest Columnist
With kids back in school and the leaves starting to change, there’s a heightened sense of energy across the Maple Grove community. Residents and city staff are gearing up for fun fall events like Harvest-Tober Fest at Central Park and Trunk or Treat at the Maple Grove Community Center.
With election season also upon us, Maple Grove voters will be making an important community decision this November – whether to approve a half-cent local sales tax to support renovations and expansion projects at the Community Center.
For more than two decades, the Community Center has brought together residents of all ages to have fun and build connections through various activities and programs. The Grove Cove offers lap and leisure pools. You will often find toddlers roaming the Maple Maze indoor playground. At the teen center, 12- to 18-year-olds hang out in a welcoming environment, while the senior center provides an important gathering place for our older residents.
Further, the Community Center’s meeting and banquet rooms host tens of thousands of people from across the state for conferences, weddings, baby showers and other events. At the ice arena, ice enthusiasts can lace up for freestyle skating, figure skating and hockey. The arena is home to the Maple Grove Crimson, the state’s largest skating school and the second largest youth hockey association in the country.
But after 25 years of service, the Community Center is no longer keeping up with the diversifying needs of our community, which is growing twice as fast as the state average. Further, we’re seeing wear and tear at the building that far exceeds regular maintenance after years of heavy use.
Over the past four years, the city has engaged Maple Grove residents about their priorities for the Community Center. Their feedback helped city staff shape a plan to invest $116 million into the facility. Recognizing that this would be a major public investment, I want to share some key components of the plan.
The proposal includes significant new features such as renovated aquatics, an indoor walking track, more space for senior programs, a third sheet of ice, space for the arts, and expanded event and banquet space. Further, major infrastructure investments would improve air quality and energy efficiency, while extending the life of the facility for many years to come.
If voters approve, the half-cent sales tax would generate $90 million to support this plan over the next 20 years. A sales tax ensures that both residents and nonresidents share in the cost to reinvest. According to research by the University of Minnesota, 55% of the local sales tax would be paid by nonresidents. That means nonresidents would contribute approximately $49.5 million toward the project.
To fully finance these improvements, the city will continue pursuing $18 million in state bonding funds during the 2023 legislative session. So far, lawmakers have been receptive to the proposal as they already authorized the city in 2021 to put forward the sales tax referendum to local voters. The city will also pursue additional sponsorships and donations.
With early voting starting on Sept. 23, I encourage Maple Grove residents to visit GrowingTogetherMapleGrove.org to learn more about the plan. And of course, don’t forget to vote.
Mark Steffenson is the mayor of Maple Grove.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.