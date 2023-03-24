Legislative action this year has been swift and significant, as the DFL-controlled House and Senate moved quickly to advance long-promised bills, such as abortion rights guarantees and clean energy requirements.
An extensive bonding bill has passed the House with bipartisan support but did not pass the Senate. This is a bill that should be approved, we believe. It is long overdue, almost passing at the 2022 session’s end. This bill offers infrastructure funding throughout the state, including water treatment projects, roads, bridges and transit improvements and upgrades for parks and trails, and child care facility construction.
We also urge the DFL leadership and Gov. Tim Walz to pay attention to another promise made by many legislators to pursue permanent taxation reductions for Minnesota residents. Republicans have been urging tax cuts plus removing income tax on Social Security benefits. Several DFLers made similar commitments during their 2022 campaigns. At one point, Gov. Walz had said he would sign last-minute legislation last session that eliminated the tax on Social Security.
Our leaders should seriously consider reducing the state’s overall tax rates. Changes can be considered in two ways – expanding the income thresholds for each tax bracket, which will benefit lower-income families and individuals, and decreasing the percentages of the two lowest brackets — now 5.35% and 6.8% — which would benefit everyone who pays income taxes.
We also support adjusting income taxes on Social Security but want to see the full impact of that change projected on our future budgets before calling for full elimination. We do not agree with some who have said such changes will only benefit the wealthy – most senior citizens would get an income boost. We do agree those at lower income levels should receive the most benefit.
The ideal way to determine the exact percentages and bracket adjustments is for our state’s financial experts to run accurate scenarios of what tax changes would mean to future revenue streams. Legislators call it “the tails,” meaning the long-term impact of revenue changes today on future budgets. One recent report from the state’s Department of Revenue estimated total exemption would cost about $1.2 billion for the biennium, and the cost of lowering the tax percentages by one point each to cost $3 billion over two years. Computer algorithms can help define the financial sweet spot – where we can reduce income taxes yet maintain essential spending, as well as support a healthy rainy-day fund.
While many of us would welcome a rebate check, permanent tax adjustments will benefit us far into the future.
We also implore our state’s leaders to address the tax issue promptly, with thorough debate and research. It is not an issue that should be dumped into a last-minute omnibus bill written behind closed doors.
This board has often used the mantra, “Spend some, save some and give some back” when it comes to revenue surpluses. With $17.7 billion to bandy around, we think tax reductions will benefit everyone.
— An editorial from the APG of East Central Minnesota Editorial Board. Reactions are welcome. Send to: editorial.board@apgecm.com.
