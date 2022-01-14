The end of January brings us to the beginning of the 2022 legislative session and preparations are already underway to tackle crucial issues.
While this may not be a budget year in the traditional sense, many decisions will likely involve the state’s historic $7.7 billion budget surplus. Hardworking Minnesotans are facing higher costs on nearly every purchase due to record setting inflation continuing to soar under the Biden administration. Now is the time to deliver historic tax cuts and return the tax over-collection to those who overpaid.
One area to target tax relief should be eliminating state taxes on Social Security. Reports show Minnesota is among the least tax-friendly states for retirees and a contributing factor of the exodus of people leaving Minnesota for warmer states with lower taxes. Ending the state tax on Social Security would be a welcome improvement, particularly for those on fixed incomes.
We should also take quick action to eliminate the tax increase Minnesota businesses recently suffered with increased Unemployment Insurance rates. Our great businesses have already suffered significantly and should not be further harmed by increased unemployment costs resulting from Gov. Walz’s poor decision making and subjective mandates which forced good people to lose their jobs.
Following are among the top issues and concerns I received the most feedback from constituents over the past year. The feedback I receive is what I use to set my priorities as I continue my 100% commitment fighting for our Constitutional values:
• Supporting our law enforcement professionals who risk their lives for us as shootings, carjackings, and other crime continue to skyrocket resulting from violent criminals feeling emboldened by those elected officials and other influencers demanding police be defunded.
• Fighting for medical freedom and religious liberty against government and businesses threatening the livelihoods of hardworking people.
• Protecting parental authority and the minds of children against the perversion of Comprehensive Sex Education (CSE) and poison of Critical Race Theory (CRT) from being taught in the K-12 classroom.
• Working to restore voter confidence and election integrity by stopping MN Secretary of State Steve Simon and others from repeating their blatant violations of Minnesota election law again in the coming election.
• Standing for pro-life and in the gap for precious, innocent life still in the womb.
• Guarding our 2nd Amendment rights against those who seek to confiscate guns from law abiding citizens.
• Enacting tax cuts and give back the tax over collection budget surplus.
• Resolving the K-12 funding inequity by correcting the education funding formula which unfairly deprives our children of educational opportunities.
I look forward to tackling the challenges we face this session and, as always, I very much value input from the great residents of our community.
Rep. Eric Lucero is the republican District: 30B. His district covers Elk River, Otsego, Albertville, St. Michael, Hanover and Dayton. He can be reached through mail at P.O. Box 27, Dayton, 55327, email rep.eric.lucero@house.mn or via phone at 651-296-1534.
