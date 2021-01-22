COLUMN: Speak better than your CEO

By Mark Skipper
Guest Columnist
I am at Woodard Park Middle School sitting in my seventh grade English class, and I am sweating like a pig at a family Bar-B-Q. My heart is beating harder than drums in a college marching band. Boom! Baba Boom! Baba Boom! Why was I on the verge of sudden death? It was my turn to stand up and speak in front of my class!
Have you ever felt this way before giving a presentation at work? Boom! Baba Boom! Baba Boom! Here are five steps that will make you feel calmer and more confident before every presentation.
1. Practice. The better you know your topic, the more confident you will feel.
2. Imagine. Envision yourself captivating your audience. Every action begins first in your mind. What you see will change your fear into excitement and anticipation.
3. Blow off steam. The day of your presentation, exercise to burn off your nervous energy.
4. Before you speak, listen to music that relaxes you.
5. Take five deep breaths. The oxygen will slow your heart rate and calm you down.
Almost everyone feels a little nervous before speaking in front of people. You can be a seventh grader or a seasoned professional and begin every presentation feel much calmer and more confident. Implement these five steps, and I guarantee your heart will stop going Boom! Baba Boom! Baba Boom!
Mark A. Skipper is the 2017 Toastmasters District 6, World Champion of Public Speaking and the founder of Speak Better Than Your CEO. You can reach Mark at mark@markaskipper.com.
