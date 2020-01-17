COLUMN: Speak better than your CEO: Ready to be a better speaker?

By Mark Skipper
Guest Columnist
Renowned investor Warren Buffett says, “To increase your value by 50%, improve your speaking skills.” Did I mention that he is one of the riches persons in the world? The fear of public speaking can limit your career opportunities. But don’t worry, you can do something about it.
Have you noticed that CEOs tend to be good speakers? You can too! I was petrified of public speaking but overcame my fear and became the 2017 Toastmasters International Championship of Public Speaking in Minnesota and Ontario. Like many CEOs, I learned the steps to become a better speaker. And if I can do it so can you. Each month, I will share quick tips that will make you a better speaker than your CEO. With good techniques and practice, you will become a phenomenal speaker. Here are a few topics we will discuss in future articles.
Butterflies in the stomach — Butterflies are beautiful, but not when they flutter out of control during your presentation. There are several things you can do to train those butterflies to fly in formation.
I’ve got my eye on you — Something about eye contact draws your listener in. The message received is that you are speaking directly to them. They are not just part of a big crowd. Make your presentations feel like a personal conversation and the audience will pay attention and better retain what you say. You will discover how to use eye contact no matter the size of your audience.
Start with a Pow — The first seven seconds are critical. Your audience will decide if they will listen to you or play with their smart phones. Grab their attention fast and you will maintain their undivided attention throughout your presentation.
Speak with more than just your words — Your body movement, use of your hands says as much as your words. They should emphasize key points and create pictures for your audience. You will learn what to do with your hands and when to move when you speak.
Don’t say it — Filler words such as uh, um, err, like, okay and you know add nothing to your presentations. In fact, for the listener it becomes irritating. How do you stop using them? It’s easier than you think.
I am looking forward to sharing tips that will propel your career and have you in no time, speaking better than your CEO!
Mark A. Skipper is the 2017 Toastmasters District 6 World Champion of Public Speaking and the founder of Speak Better Than Your CEO.
