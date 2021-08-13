COLUMN: Speak better than your CEO: It’s storytime

When you were a kid, did you have a favorite story you always wanted your parents to tell? Yours may have been Alice in Wonderland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory or Winnie the Pooh. Chances are you could recite your favorite parts from memory and can to this very day. Stories get our attention and increases our ability to remember the lessons.
What if you could use stories in your work presentations and social interactions? Could they help your audiences remember what we say? It works for kids and it works for adults. Here are a couple of types of stories to incorporate in your talks and presentations to spice them up.
The best stories we can tell are from our own personal experiences. We all have good and bad experiences that have lessons that others can learn from and enhance your topic. I gave a speech about how we tend to worry too much. The University of Cincinnati found that 85% of the things we worry about never happen. I shared when I was a kid, I was afraid of a dog named Ringo. I worried for no reason. People still ask me about Ringo and share their stories of worrying about things that never happen.
The second stories that work well are those that help your audience see themselves in. We love stories when we can relate to the characters. I helped a financial advisor improve his group presentations by telling stories about clients he helped. The clients in his stories were relatable and helped his audiences to better understand the concepts and remember them.
Stories will make your presentations more interesting and memorable. Start telling them and watch and see yourself quickly learn to speak better than your CEO.
Mark A. Skipper is the 2017 Toastmasters District 6 World Champion of Public Speaking and the founder of Speak Better Than Your CEO. You can reach him at mark@markaskipper.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.