Logic and history demonstrate law-abiding gun owners do not commit crimes, but that is not stopping legislative Democrats from once again coming after the guns of responsible gun owners.
Democrats are continuing their commitment to eroding our Second Amendment rights rather than focusing on measures that would have a real impact to keep Minnesotans safe from record-setting crime rates.
It is truly unfortunate Democrats politicize local and national tragedies to advance their agenda focused on inanimate objects (firearms) rather than evil people committed to acts of violence. Democrats see fit to abuse their 34-33 seat majority to ram through anti-Second Amendment legislation.
The House is already holding hearings on several extreme anti-gun bills, including:
• HF 14: universal gun registration
• HF 15: so-called ‘Red Flag’ confiscation
• HF 396: gun storage restrictions
• HF 601: criminalizing failing to report lost/stolen firearms
Thus far, there have not been any anti-gun hearings in the Democrat Senate, but if that happens I promise to fight them tooth and nail.
The history of the world is crystal clear: every government that aims to oppress its citizens first disarms them. Our forefathers knew this, which is why they gave us the Second Amendment – put into place to protect us from a possible future tyrannical government.
Increasing infringements on law-abiding citizens will not make any of us safer.
Eric Lucero (R-St. Michael) is the Minnesota State Senator representing District 30 and the cities of Albertville, St. Michael, Hanover, Rockford Township, Otsego, Elk River, Nowthen and part of Oak Grove
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.