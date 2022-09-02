By Bill Lewis
As a longtime Maple Grove resident and Chair of the city’s Parks and Recreation Board, I am proud of the wonderful recreational spaces and programs that enrich our community. In my experience, council members and those appointed to city committees and boards take their responsibilities seriously regarding the management of public assets.
One of our most important public assets is the Maple Grove Community Center, which is often described as “the Heart of the Community.” Attracting 650,000 local and regional guests each year, the Community Center supports a wide range of programs, events and recreation – all of which helps support our local economy.
Since the Community Center opened in 1997, Maple Grove’s population has surged. As the city has grown, so have our residents’ needs and expectations for the center.
Through surveys, community meetings and other outreach, residents and users have told us they would like to see improved aquatics, more ice time, additional fitness activities and more space for senior programs and the arts. Further, the city has identified major infrastructure challenges that have arisen after years of heavy use.
With these needs in mind, the city has put forward a $116 million reinvestment plan for the Community Center. Highlights of the plan include a third sheet of ice, fully renovated aquatics and locker rooms, expanded event and banquet space, an indoor walking track, and critical infrastructure investments, among many other improvements.
On Nov. 8, Maple Grove residents will decide whether to approve a half-cent local sales tax for the next 20 years that would provide $90 million to support this plan. Allow me to explain the major infrastructure challenges and how the city’s plan would address those needs.
Typically, buildings need infrastructure updates after 25 years of service. At the Community Center, the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems need to be modernized. Replacement parts are no longer available, and our mechanics often must find their inner “MacGyver” to extend the utility of aging equipment.
Beyond those issues, old windows, doors and skylights have air leaks and poor thermal protection, which lead to higher energy costs. The center’s technology and WiFi systems are outdated.
We have other challenges as well. The roofs at the Community Center are a ballasted style with a lifespan of 20 years. For the past decade, we have been patching the roof multiple times each year. Finally, the foundation is failing in places, creating sagging floors and cracking.
The city’s plan would address these issues with new air quality systems and controls, updated roofs, and new equipment and technology. According to HGA Architects and Engineers, the plan would reduce the building’s energy usage by up to 80% compared with similar facilities.
Ultimately, Maple Grove voters will decide whether to move forward with this plan. If the sales tax is approved, the city will begin construction in 2023. If the sales tax fails, structural problems will still need to be addressed. City leaders would consider various options, including an increase in property taxes, to resolve the most critical needs.
I encourage all Maple Grove residents to visit GrowingTogetherMapleGrove.org to learn more about the plan and share your questions with the city.
Bill Lewis is the Chair of the Maple Grove Parks and Recreation Board.
