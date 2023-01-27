Greetings, neighbors. This is your State Representative Michael V. Nelson. I want to start off by thanking you for choosing me to represent you in St. Paul for the next two years. This year marks the beginning of my 11th term as your State Representative, and I am just as honored to represent you for this term as I was for my first.
This session is going to be an exciting one. With the DFL in control of the House, Senate, and Governor’s office (creating the “trifecta”) we’re poised to get things done for Minnesotans in a way we haven’t been able to for many years due to Republican obstruction.
Last fall, Minnesotans delivered a united state government with DFL majorities in the Minnesota House and Senate, while re-electing Governor Tim Walz. I’m incredibly proud of the bipartisan accomplishments we were able to deliver these past few years, but too often my colleagues on the other side of the aisle stood in the way of the meaningful changes Minnesotans deserve.
That being said, I’m happy to report that the first bill signed into law by Gov. Walz for the session was passed unanimously by both Democrats and Republicans in the House and the Senate. This efficient and unified action is just the beginning of an effective legislative session under House DFL leadership.
This is what teamwork looks like.
While we moved swiftly to pass this bill, it doesn’t end our discussions at the Capitol about taxes. There are a lot of ideas out there, especially to help young families, homeowners and renters, and Minnesota seniors, and as the session progresses, we will take a hard look at these solutions.
Last week, the House voted to pass HF1, known as the Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act. Minnesotans overwhelmingly support the fundamental right of individuals to make their own healthcare decisions. The PRO Act codifies these fundamental rights into law, which is essential to guaranteeing reproductive freedom for the long term. This is a step in the right direction. I’m proud that we were able to do right by Minnesotans.
Thank you for taking the time to read. I want to hear from my constituents, so to share your input or ideas, or if I can ever be of assistance, please feel free to reach out at rep.michael.nelson@house.mn.gov or 651-296-3751, and I will be happy to help.
Michael V. Nelson represents District 38A in Minnesota House of Representatives.
