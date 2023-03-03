Last month, I wrote about new moves by Costco Wholesale, Inc. in recycling Type 1 Clamshell containers, and its measures to reduce its dependence on plastic packaging. This month I cover Walmart’s commitment to a circular economy and how it’s getting there.
Firstly, Walmart defines what it means by circularity. From in its current Environmental, Social and Governance Report, Walmart “aim(s) to break the link between consumption and waste as part of the larger global movement towards a more circular economy, meaning a transition from a “take-make-dispose” approach to one that values the reuse, recycling, and regeneration of materials.”
In short, the worldwide company wants to move from a disposable economy to one that reduces disposable resources to a minimum. That’s pretty revolutionary, but it’s where many economists and scientists would like us to be.
It’s also a very ambitious goal, and Walmart has been working toward it since 2019. The company intends to accomplish very high impacts by 2025. They already have big efforts underway to:
• Convert Walmart-branded plastic packaging to 100% recyclables, reusables and compostables, thereby eliminating single-use plastics by 2025
• Phase out single-use plastic bags worldwide, to zero use by 2025
• Let customers recycle bags, films and other packaging in all US Walmart stores
• Partner with recycled clothing companies to accept used items from Walmart
• Partner with refurbishment companies to let consumers trade in electronics and receive gift cards
• Refurbish and certify numerous used durable goods (“Walmart Restored”) for resale
• Provide training for its suppliers and peer retailers to use its best practices for waste reduction and recycling
• Give to the Closed Loop Infrastructure Fund for below-market rate loans to those building systems and structures for a circular economy
• Pilot textile recycling to cut as much waste in the fashion industry as possible
• Label 100% of Walmart-branded products with “how to recycle” labeling by 2025
Walmart was an early mover in The Recycling Partnership, a group of 87 manufacturers, food and beverage companies and retailers (like Amazon, Costco, Walgreens and Target) who work together to find new packaging options, ease material recycling problems and collaborate on public policy to make recycling more equitably available. From my review of major US corporations who’ve committed to increase progress on recycling and circularity, Walmart is the most aggressive in its initiatives and accomplishments.
It wasn’t easy for Walmart to keep its Circularity Program going through the Pandemic and parallel slowdowns in global delivery chains, but the company has not changed its goals or shifted course and is still on track for 2025 success.
Beyond the major retailers mentioned above, researchers of environmental sustainability programs rank Unilever, PepsiCo, Nestle, Loreal, P&G (Proctor & Gamble), Kellogg’s and General Mills (Source: Global Industry News) as leaders.
Of note: Restaurants are the one segment we are unlikely to see making progress in recycling or reducing single-use plastics. They deserve a break for merely surviving the last few years, but they are some of the most wasteful businesses in our economy, including excessive water, energy and food usage and waste. They are not in the spotlight for major change now. Nevertheless, they’re likely to come under the scope soon.
Next month, I’ll cover the pitfalls of plastic recycling, like chemical compounds and microplastics released when plastic is ground, melted and reshaped into new packaging. And I’ll include resources and new tips on how to improve your own recycling and reduce plastic use.
