Last month, I wrote about new moves by Costco Wholesale, Inc. in recycling Type 1 Clamshell containers, and its measures to reduce its dependence on plastic packaging. This month I cover Walmart’s commitment to a circular economy and how it’s getting there.

Firstly, Walmart defines what it means by circularity. From in its current Environmental, Social and Governance Report, Walmart “aim(s) to break the link between consumption and waste as part of the larger global movement towards a more circular economy, meaning a transition from a “take-make-dispose” approach to one that values the reuse, recycling, and regeneration of materials.”

