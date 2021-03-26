As we celebrate Women’s History Month, I am reminded of the importance of spotlighting women’s invaluable contributions. While we should not wait to celebrate one month of the year, this occasion does provide us with an opportunity to focus on the accomplishments and many challenges women still face.
Here at NHCC, we are privileged participants in higher education and have a responsibility to foster opportunity. I hope that we can also be the force for positive change outside of our institution by integrating solutions into our sphere of influence. Of course, this work is never easy; however, whenever we lose sight of our goals, we must remember that our mothers, sisters, and daughters are unbelievably amazing, and they deserve so much more!
Recently Rhonda Italiano, NHCC faculty, shared this reflection on Women’s History Month: “I think Women’s History Month is an opportunity for us to do something different, to focus on the contributions of everyone, like weaving a tapestry. If we’re going to weave it accurately, we need to leave space at the table for everyone.
“It’s also important to address the fact that many people tend to dismiss women’s issues. Yes, women won the right to vote many years ago, but there’s still work to be done. Changing that paradigm just takes a long time. We need more women CEOs, and for people to acknowledge that we aren’t done yet.”
Jael Mangi will graduate in May from the construction management program. Following in her dad’s footsteps, she will join the mere 10% of women working in the male-dominated field of construction. Her future goal includes starting a company, and building hospitals and shelters for the needy.
When asked what Women’s History Month means to her, Jael said, “To me, it is a symbol of acceptance of women’s rights in our society. It’s not only about equal rights but more about how determined, confident and successful women can be when put in front of challenges and issues to solve.”
She credits Sherie Mahon, pre-calculus faculty, and Crystal Pierce, physics faculty, for inspiring her: “Their determination and confidence have given me courage to be successful, and their knowledge and motivation is powerful.”
Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) is another workforce underrepresented by women, who comprise just 28 percent of the field. But that’s not stopping Melissa Sawyer, a biology student who will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in spring 2022. “Women’s History Month means an opportunity to inspire, celebrate, recognize, and pay it forward to aspiring STEM females. The younger we can start embracing science as females the better.”
Melissa also shared that her genetics professor, Tamara Mans, continues to inspire her. “Her labs and classes are passionate and educational. She received her Ph.D. and is now a professor. She is the most interesting and personable woman of science I have ever met.”
Thank you, Rhonda, Jael and Melissa for sharing your reflections, and in doing so, inspiring generations of women and men! We are empowered by your accomplishments, and will continue to work toward illuminating and dismantling systems of inequity.
Rolando García is president of North Hennepin Community College.
