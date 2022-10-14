By Jonathan Weinhagen, Greg Anzelc
Guest Columnist
As representatives of our region’s local businesses, we recognize the hallmarks of flourishing communities – economic growth and quality of life.
We see both attributes in the thriving city of Maple Grove. From its abundant amenities to its booming development scene, Maple Grove is a vibrant community ripe with even greater potential. The city is a hub of health technology, manufacturing retail and medical offices, with more than 1,600 businesses and counting.
Residents enjoy a high quality of life, from the city’s employment opportunities to its beautiful natural resources and recreation – and people have taken notice. Over the last 25 years, Maple Grove’s population has grown nearly 30 percent.
Since 1997, the Maple Grove Community Center has played an important role in the city’s quality of life and its impact across the region. Each year, the center serves approximately 650,000 local and regional guests for expos, sporting events and other activities, which helps support the local economy.
However, facing the demands of a growing population and the constraints of an aging building, the city of Maple Grove engaged its residents to develop a plan to invest $116 million in the Community Center, so that it can continue serving Maple Grove and the region for many years to come.
Highlights of the plan include new swimming pools, more space for senior programs, expanded event and banquet space, space for the arts, a walking track, a third sheet of ice and infrastructure investments such as updated roofs and mechanical systems.
The sales tax would fund $90 million of the proposed plan over a 20-year period. According to research by the University of Minnesota, about 55 percent of the sales tax, or $49.5 million, would be paid by visitors who buy goods and services in Maple Grove.
Unlike a property tax, which only affects owners of residential and commercial property in the city, a sales tax spreads the cost of a regional project between residents and nonresidents. This is often the driving factor behind City Councils choosing to present this option to voters. Other cities with sales tax options on the ballot this November include Brooklyn Center, Golden Valley, Bloomington and Edina.
As business leaders, we’re often asked whether a local sales tax negatively impacts business owners. A number of other communities have enacted local option sales taxes, and research from the University of Minnesota found little evidence that overall sales growth for local businesses was impacted. Importantly for us, this money stays local instead of being sent to the state, meaning local business owners and residents benefit from the improvements that are made.
It’s no secret that investing in important community assets such as libraries, parks and community centers improves a community’s quality of life and helps attract new families and businesses. Maple Grove residents have a unique opportunity to help shape the future of their community center, and we encourage them to make their voice heard on Nov. 8.
Jonathan Weinhagen is the President and CEO at the Minneapolis Regional Chamber and Greg Anzelc is the President at the I-94 West Chamber of Commerce.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.