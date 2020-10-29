Salem Lutheran Church in Greenfield hosted a free Trunk or Treat family event on Sunday, Oct. 25. The outdoor event let children in costumes walk from decorated car trunk to car trunk trick-or-treating for candy or other fun prizes. 

