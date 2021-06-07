At the May 13 meeting, the Central MN Arts Board awarded $98,652 in support of 20 regional arts projects. Applications are scored by a panel of artists, nonprofit administrators and members of other community groups. Panel scores are provided to the Board of Directors and used in determining how to allocate funds. Criteria used in evaluating applications include: pandemic sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion, artistic quality and merit, demonstrated need, outcomes and evaluation and ability to complete the proposal.
Organizations may apply for up to $5,000 for any one project or combined projects in a grant round. Funding for these Board grants is provided through an appropriation from the Minnesota State Legislature with money from the state’s general fund, and its Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund created by the Voters of Minnesota.
The 4 Community Theatre was awarded $5,000, for a 10-Minute One Act Play Festival performance comprised of 5 plays that will be performed outdoors at Wright County parks in Rockford and Delano, from May to October 2021.
SOAR Regional Arts was also awarded $5,000, for SOAR Teen Intensive “Into the Woods Jr” production and free outdoor performance in Summer 2021 at Otsego Prairie Park in Otsego.
