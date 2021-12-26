At its Dec. 9 meeting, the Central MN Arts Board (CMAB) awarded $220,556 in support of 31 regional arts projects. Applications are scored by a panel of artists, nonprofit administrators and members of other community groups.
Panel scores are provided to the Board of Directors and used in determining how to allocate funds. Criteria used in evaluating applications includes pandemic sustainability and diversity, equity and inclusion, artistic quality and merit, demonstrated need, outcomes and evaluation and ability to complete the proposal.
Organizations may apply for up to $8,000 for any one project or combined projects in a grant round. Funding for these CMAB Grants is provided through an appropriation from the Minnesota State Legislature with money from the state’s general fund, and its Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund created by the Voters of Minnesota
The following organizations were awarded:
• Community Theatre — $8,000 for “She Loves Me” Musical performance July 2022 in Delano and Rockford.
• SOAR Regional Arts — $8,000 to produce “Mary Poppins, Jr.” and include an immersive flying workshop with ZFX Flying Directors. The performance will be Feb. 25-27, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
• MontiArts — $8,000 for Monticell-GLOW 2022 with guest artist Joel Sisson to work with teen art club, area artists, and community members to design and build new entries for glow parade Feb. 26, between Monticello Community Center and West Bridge Park in Monticello.
• Monticello Community Strings — $6,043, for three different ability-based multi-generational ensembles to rehearse for seven weeks concluding in a performance July 2022 at the Monticello High School Performing Arts Center in Monticello.
