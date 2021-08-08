Clinic Sofia breaks ground on new Maple Grove location

Clinic Sofia, a Twin Cities’ OBGYN clinic that has helped deliver thousands of babies in the metro over the past 17 years, recently shared a birth announcement of its own. The clinic has broken ground on a new Maple Grove location with an estimated “due date” of Jan. 19, 2022.
Clinic Sofia, which opened its Maple Grove clinic in 2012, will relocate to a brand-new, larger, stand-alone building next door to its current location (15679 Grove Circle) and directly across the parking lot from Maple Grove Hospital. Clinic Sofia also sees patients at its Edina clinic, which was founded in 2004.
The new Maple Grove location, at nearly 6,000 square feet, includes double the number of patient rooms than the current location and offers ample parking. It will also feature a large, light-filled lobby and many of the same stand-out design elements and special, welcoming touches Clinic Sofia patients and visitors have come to expect.
“We have loved being a part of the Maple Grove community for close to a decade and look forward to helping even more women and families with their full-circle healthcare needs,” said Clinic Sofia Clinic Administrator Katie Sexe.
Construction of the one-story building, managed by Fendler Patterson Construction Inc., will continue through the remainder of 2021.
“Considering this office is going to be more than twice the size of our current Maple Grove office, it’s probably safe to say that this new baby is going to be large for gestational age and may require some heavy-duty work equipment to deliver it to us safely,” said Dr. David Clay.
Clinic Sofia will continue to see Maple Grove patients at the current location through the end of the year. Visit the clinic’s website at clinicsofia.com, Facebook and Instagram pages to track the Maple Grove location’s progress and get the latest developments.
