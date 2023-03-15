CLIMB Theatre’s ‘Polka Dot Shoes’ is coming to Albertville

Riley (left), played by CLIMB Resident Artist Jenn Rathsack, doesn’t understand why new kid Ash, played by CLIMB Resident Artist Xae Copeland, is grumpy at the school carnival until she tries on their polka dot shoes. CLIMB Theatre is performing its play “Polka Dot Shoes” at Albertville Primary School.
CLIMB Theatre makes their Albertville debut at Albertville Primary School with their interactive theatre programming on Wednesday, March 22.
This year, CLIMB is bringing their play, “Polka Dot Shoes,” to the kindergarteners at Albertville Primary. Taking “walk a mile in someone else’s shoes” literally, students will learn empathy alongside one of the characters as they put on someone else’s polka dot shoes.
CLIMB’s interactive programming allows students in the audience to practice CLIMB’s AREAS (Accountability, Resiliency, Empathy, Advocacy, and Self-Regulation) and help the characters work through tough social situations.
CLIMB Theatre is a youth-centered organization that uses theatre to teach social-emotional learning in a way that is intentionally intersectional. Based out of Inver Grove Heights, the touring company brings programming to schools, libraries, and more across the Midwest.
Their mission is to inspire and propel people towards acts that benefit themselves, others, and their community. To bring CLIMB to your community, call 800-767-9660 or email mail@climb.org. To learn more, visit climb.org.
