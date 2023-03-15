CLIMB Theatre’s ‘Polka Dot Shoes’ is coming to Albertville

(Photo courtesy of CLIMB Theatre)

Riley (left), played by CLIMB Resident Artist Jenn Rathsack, doesn’t understand why new kid Ash, played by CLIMB Resident Artist Xae Copeland, is grumpy at the school carnival until she tries on their polka dot shoes. CLIMB Theatre is performing its play “Polka Dot Shoes” at Albertville Primary School.

CLIMB Theatre makes their Albertville debut at Albertville Primary School with their interactive theatre programming on Wednesday, March 22.

This year, CLIMB is bringing their play, “Polka Dot Shoes,” to the kindergarteners at Albertville Primary. Taking “walk a mile in someone else’s shoes” literally, students will learn empathy alongside one of the characters as they put on someone else’s polka dot shoes.

