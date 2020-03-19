In an effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19, effective March 23, 2020 and continuing through April 5, 2020, all city facilities will close to the public. This includes City Hall, Public Works and Police Department, Fire Stations 1 and 2, and the Activity Center. Any extension will be communicated. City staff will continue to work in all facilities in a limited capacity to provide essential city services. You are encouraged to connect with city staff through the city website, by phone and by email. Contact information for each department can be found on the website at www.cityofdaytonmn.com. If you have business that is time-sensitive and must be conducted in person, call (763-427-4589) to make an appointment. City staff will do their best to accommodate your request.
Important Phone Numbers:
City Hall: 763-427-4589.
Police Department (Admin.) 763-427-2017.
Emergencies call: 911 Hennepin County Dispatch: 952-258-5321.
Chief of Police,:Paul Enga at 763-427-2017 ext. 114 or penga@daytonpolice.org.
City Clerk: Amy Benting- 763-421-1791 or abenting@cityofdaytonmn.com.
City Administrator: Tina Goodroad-763-421-3487 or tgoodroad@cityofdaytonmn.com.
City Planner: Alec Henderson- 763-712-3221or ahenderson@cityofdaytonmn.com.
To Pay Utility Bills: Mail, use drop box outside of City Hall and or pay on-line.
Utility Billing Questions, Brandi Szenay at 763-323-4003 or bszenay@cityofdaytonmn.com.
Public Works Maintenance – 763-427-3224 or kmontgomery@cityofdaytonmn.com Public Works Director- Marty Farrell- 612-751-8847 or mfarrell@cityofdaytonmn.com.
Activity Center Coordinator: Teresa Schmiedlin at 763-428-4692 or activitycenter@cityofdaytonmn.com.
City Engineer: Jason Quisberg at 612-384-5379 or jquisberg@wenck.com.
Building Inspections including scheduling an inspection call Metro West Inspections at 763-479-1720.
The City of Dayton has been working with local, county, and state partners to help protect the health and wellness of both the community and employees during the rapidly changing coronavirus outbreak. As transmission has changed in Minnesota from travel-related to community spread, the city is making these changes while still ensuring it can provide essential services to residents. Please stay tuned to the city’s website for further updates.
